Simple Luxe

Modern Polka Dots Black On Light Gray Wallpaper

$49.00 $39.20

Buy Now Review It

At Society 6

IMPORTANT: make sure to order enough panels to cover your wall or surface (size options below). Our peel and stick Wallpaper is easy to apply and take off, leaving no adhesive residue. Featuring sharp, vibrant images, Wallpaper patterns are ideal for accent walls, flat surfaces and temporary installations (like parties!). Available in three floor-to-ceiling sizes. Panel size options in feet: 2’ (W) x 4’ (H), 2’ x 8’, 2’ x 10’ Printed on self-adhesive woven polyester fabric panels, easy to stick on and off Repeating patterns on each panel Matte finish and texture Features vibrant, water-based, non-toxic inks