PinkToucanCo

Modern Nordic Iron Vase, Black Or Gold

£11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This modern vase is the perfect touch to any home décor, a stylish look to compliment the home. The vase works well with any kind of flowers, especially pampas grass. The tall glass cylinder creates a beautiful aesthetic against the strong iron art support. This vase is suitable to hold water. We found that having a see-through glass vase is great for pampas grass as you are able to appreciate the stems as well as the plumes. This vase incorporates the glass whilst still including an arty design structure. Material: Iron & Glass Dimensions Hight: 15cm Diameter: 10cm The Pampas Grass shown in the picture can be found here: https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/964966397/white-fluffy-pampas-grass-o-1530-stems-o?ref=shop_home_feat_5&bes=1