Introducing Modern Metals- the collection inspired by New Orleans and co-created with our community! This universally flattering terracotta nude looks incredible on everyone, and complements bold, smoky eyes and bare faces alike. The long-lasting formula dries to a gorgeous matte finish that won't budge. The slim diamond-shaped applicator gives you flawless application in just one stroke. Enriched with Vitamin E to keep your pout nourished and conditioned.
Check out the Modern Metals 4-Piece Collection!