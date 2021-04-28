Petalled

Modern Love, Petite

Level of Difficulty: Easy Design Time: 25 minutes This small and stunning bouquet of our Modern Love arrangement features in-season favorites like ranunculus in a crisp, white bloom bursting against lush greenery. Versatile, clean, and straight-up gorgeous, it includes 15-stems and looks perfect anywhere you place it. Oh, and don't forget, your box will come packaged with everything you need to make it just as beautiful as you see in the picture -- step-by-step instructions, measuring tape, and vase labels all included! Want a little extra help? Be sure to add a tool kit (shears, twine, floral tape & rose strippers) and vase to your order!