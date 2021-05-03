Inbox Zero

Modern Folding Desk

$119.99 $102.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Product Name: Lazy laptop table.Product color: Ancient oak.Product weight: 24.25pounds.Material: high quality thick steel pipe, sheet.Special design: no need to install, foldable.Function: Can be used as computer desk, dining table.Product size:31.5 x 19.7x28.5 inches (80x 50x72.5cm)Scope of application: Office, bedroom, study and other products have been rigorously tested, carrying a certain weight or standing for a period of time without deformation and bending.Package Included:1x lift computer table