Modern Floor Lamp With End Table

$79.99

👍【 FSC Certification Thicken Solid Wood 】All wood used in ELYONA products has FSC Certification.We carefully screen the wood, Handcrafted with care using the finest quality Rubber Hardwood. Compared with the MDF Boards, our solid wood boards are Healthier, No Glue, Formaldehyde-free, Durable,and we also come with Waterproof Coating. Natural real wood bring nature home and create healthy living spaces.❥( No wood grain paper on the surface, Natural solid wood make each piece one of a kind.) 👍【 ON/OFF Foot Switch & Narrow Nightstand Floor Lamp 】 Dimension：65 in. H overall, end table is 21.6 in. H from floor and 13 in.W. The floor lamp is combined with side table to put your phone, coffee cup, ornaments, magazine, etc. Which optimizes and add more space effectively for small space.It easy to match with a range of decor styles including modern, industrial space, farmhouse, etc. Convenient footswitch allows you to easily turn the floor lamp on or off without having to bend down. 👍【 High Density Adjustable Nature Linen Shade 】 We use high-quality primary color linen with tight texture,Water&oil-resistant nature linen lamp shade, making the light more uniform and comfortable, won’t become dirty and moldy quickly. It can be focused on any area you want to read, study, and work. 👍【Patent Design & Quality Service】All our productions are designed by ourselves.Space saving design dimension：65 in. H overall, end table is 21.6 in. H from floor and 13 in.W. It easy to match with a range of decor styles including rustic, industrial space, farmhouse, etc.We proudly stand behind all of our products 100%, which is why we offer a full one year warranty to bring you a great value shopping experience. If you have any queries, please CONTACT US via Amazon message box. 👍【LED Energy-Saving Bulb Included & 24 Months Quality Service】E26 LED bulb included (3000k / 9w). Long lifespan 25, 000 hours lifetime of the bulb can save your money greatly, and you won't need to replace them frequently. linen lamp shade, provide a gentle ambient brightness to create a comfortable environment and cozy for your eyes. perfect for reading, work, or rest.If you have any queries, pls CONTACT US via Amazon message box. ❥( pls assure the replace bulb is less than 60 Watts）