Alexandra Dzh

Modern Elegance

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Minted

details why minted? tags All Save the Dates are design challenge winners. Created for you by Minted's global community of designers, our Event Change designs are the perfect way to announce changes to your wedding plans. All Event Change Cards are printed on luxe paper and are fully customizable. Don't have enough room on the front? Add a custom backer or interior to include photos and a more detailed message. If you have any questions or special requests for your Event Change Cards, please email us. This elegant design features a full-bleed photo with a balanced typography Dimensions 7" x 5" Printing Standard Card Type Flat Card