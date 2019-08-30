Search
Products fromShopClothingIntimates
Calvin Klein

Modern Cotton Tanga

$22.00
At Urban Outfitters
Get cheeky with this cotton tanga undie from the pros at Calvin Klein, only available at Urban Outfitters. Made in the softest cotton with a sexy cheeky cut featuring a stretchy logo elastic waist band complete with a lined gusset.
Featured in 1 story
13 Semi-Revealing Pairs Of Cheeky Underwear
by Emily Ruane