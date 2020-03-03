Mindful Design

Modern Bread Box With Bamboo Cutting Board Lid

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

KEEP BREAD AND PASTRIES FRESHER, LONGER - Bread stays fresher when it's allowed to breath. The Mindful Design Bread Bin features a non-airtight seal, allowing airflow to help prevent moisture and mold. CONVENIENT CUTTING BOARD LID - The high-quality bamboo lid also functions as a cutting board, saving you both time and space! An easy lift handle makes the lid easy to remove, and the crumb-catching grooves keep counter tops clean. PERFECT SIZE FOR SMALL SPACES - Measuring 13.25" x 7" x 5", the Mindful Design bread box is large enough to hold a full loaf of bread or treats such as muffins and pastries without taking up too much precious counter space. SLEEK, MODERN STYLE - Give your kitchen a unique, modern vibe. The sleek silhouette of our bread bin accentuates any decor, with a variety of colors perfect for any palette. A clear side window lets you easily see what's inside. EASY TO CLEAN - Sticky hands or extra crumbs are no problem. When things get a bit messy, our bread bin wipes down easily with a cloth.