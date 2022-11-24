Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Furnituremaxi
Modern 3 Seater Velvet Sofa Couch Settee In Grey, Wood
£544.99
£462.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Selsey-Living
Kopenhaga Corner Sofa Bed
BUY
£674.99
£842.83
Amazon
Article.
Kubi Sofa
BUY
C$899.00
C$1499.00
Article.
Urban Outfitters
Gemma Chair-and-a-half Sleeper Sofa
BUY
$499.00
Urban Outfitters
Mercury Row
Garren 52.4" Square Arm Tufted Loveseat
BUY
$232.99
$449.99
Wayfair
More from Furniture
Furnituremaxi
Modern 3 Seater Velvet Sofa Couch Settee In Grey
BUY
£462.99
£544.99
Amazon
Lounge Lovers
Cafe Dining Chair
BUY
$169.00
$199.00
Lounge Lovers
Gather Round
Luca Beech & Rattan Dining Chairs (set Of 2)
BUY
$329.00
$429.00
Temple & Webster
Gather Round
Luca Beech & Rattan Dining Chairs (set Of 2)
BUY
$329.00
$429.00
Temple & Webster
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted