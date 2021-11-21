Weesprout

Modern 3-in-1 White Wooden Baby High Chair

$140.00 $105.00

Buy Now Review It

At Weesprout

3-in-1 Convertible High Chair Grows With Your Child This 3-in-1 convertible high chair triples as a high chair, booster seat, and kid chair. (i.e. - one less thing your baby will grow out of after only a few months!) The adjustable legs keep your child at the perfect height – it’s perfect for babies, toddlers, and older children! And whether it’s purees or baby led weaning, the large tray is perfect for every feeding stage. Modern Design Made to Last – Safety, Stability, & Style This isn’t your mom’s high chair. Say goodbye to the eyesores of the past! The minimalist design blends in with every decor. And the compact build fits in every space. Natural wood, clean lines, and a neutral color scheme give this modern design a timeless twist that looks great, year after year! Wide legs and a high back keep your chair stable at all times without the bulk. It’s lightweight and easy to move from place to place! And the 3 point safety harness keeps your baby safe and secure at mealtime. Easy to Use, Easy to Clean, Easy to Love! If you’ve ever spent an hour scraping dried sweet potato out of a high chair, you know easy cleanup is a big deal. Say goodbye to cracks, crannies, corners, and crevices that food can get trapped in. The smooth surface wipes down in seconds! And the removable tray is dishwasher safe. Plus, your chair assembles in minutes! Pediatrician Recommended Design - Keep Them Sitting Longer This pediatrician recommended design promotes the ideal eating posture to keep them comfy and sitting longer. The adjustable footrest gives your baby a sense of security that encourages them to sit through mealtime. (Sitting in a high chair without a footrest is like sitting on a stool with nowhere to put your feet – it’s no wonder your baby won’t sit long in traditional high chairs!) 100% Money Back Guarantee & Parent-Approved The reviews speak for themselves. We’re so confident you’ll love your WeeSprout high chair that we offer a LIFETIME MONEY BACK GUARANTEE! It doesn’t get better than that. Try your chair today, completely risk-free! Details: 3-in-1 design for infants, toddlers, & kids Modern minimalist design High chair for ages 0-2 Booster seat for ages 3-4 Child chair for ages 5 + Adjustable height for perfect fit Adjustable footrest for comfort Smooth easy-clean surface Solid & sturdy wooden legs White food grade plastic seat & tray Removable & dishwasher safe tray 3 point safety harness Quick & easy assembly 100% Money Back Guarantee!