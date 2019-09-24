Glow Recipe

Modeling Rubber Mask - Charcoal

$6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glow Recipe

Pour water into the rubber mask cup, up to the marked line. Mix well with included spatula until it becomes a paste. Spread a thick and even layer onto clean, dry skin. Start with the cheeks, chin, forehead, and finish with the nose. Make sure a thicker layer is applied toward the edges of the face, as this will make it easier to lift and peel off afterwards. Leave on for 10-15 minutes until mask becomes a solid, rubbery texture. Gently peel off the mask and rinse off any residue with warm water. Follow with your regular skincare. Please Note: Each mask is for one time use only. The date marked on the package is the use-by (까지) date.