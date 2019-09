Miranda Mol

Model9

All Limited Edition Arts are design challenge winners. About the work Expressive life drawing sketch of a model. In this life drawing sketch I tried to capture the elegance of a woman's body by drawing just some simple lines. This minimalistic airy drawing makes her fly around and gives her a poetic status. Edition Count350 per size, per colorwayFrame Size25.3" x 25.3"Image Size24" x 24"Framed Weight3.7 lbsPrintingDeluxe Pigment Ink