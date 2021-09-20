ModCloth x Hutch

Modcloth X Hutch Wrap Maxi Dress

$219.00 $169.99

Made in collaboration with customer-favorite brand Hutch, we created this elegant maxi dress as a part of a small capsule collection made-up of timeless and romantic dresses designed with whimsical special occasions in mind. Made from a silky satin fabric in a muted sage green hue that adds to the overall vintage-inspiration of this wrap silhouette, the way you will move in this is exquisitely feminine and ultra-flattering floor-length dress will be down right show stopping. To add more romance to this dress' character are the flutter sleeves, flattering pleating at the sides, a surplice neckline at the wrap front, and a ribbon side-tie closure—each detail making this sleek, minimalist gown ideal for wearing to that springtime event where you need to make a subtle, timeless statement with your style. Shell: 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex. Lining: 100% Polyester. Hand wash. Partially lined. Imported Fabric does not provide stretch. Adjustable tie-belt at waist. S=56 inches Length 1X=57 inches Length