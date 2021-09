Arket

Modal Blend Roll Neck

£29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

A lightweight jersey fabric made from a blend of modal and cotton, gives a super soft feel to this slim-fitted top. Elastane has been added for a comfortable stretch and good recovery of the fabric. A versatile roll-neck style, perfect for layering or to be worn on its own. Raw edge at bottom hem and at end of sleeves.