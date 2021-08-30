Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Brandblack Sneakers
Moda High Top
$248.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lisa Says Gah
Description High-top green suede skate-style sneaker. Details Size Guide
Need a few alternatives?
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star
All Star Lugged
BUY
$70.00
Converse
Vans
Old Skool Shoe
BUY
$29.98
$64.95
Backcountry
Vans x Parks Project
Authentic Shoe
BUY
$32.48
$64.95
Backcountry
Vans
Ultrarange Exo Shoe
BUY
$47.48
$94.95
Backcountry
More from Sneakers
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star
All Star Lugged
BUY
$70.00
Converse
Brandblack Sneakers
Moda High Top
BUY
$248.00
Lisa Says Gah
Comme des Garçons PLAY x Converse 70s
Canvas Low-top Trainers
BUY
£130.00
Selfridges
VEJA
Veja Esplar Canvas
BUY
£80.00
& Other Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted