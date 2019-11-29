Mod Leopard Decorative Box

$34.00 $23.70

For the tabletop in need of an effortlessly chic moment—our lazy leopard sprawled on a deep teal background with a bold orange border. So wild. Matte stoneware box with in-glaze graphics and removable lid Stash keys, jewelry, candy, change and more Stylish way to tidy your bedside, bathroom, or tabletop 6" W x 4. 5" D x 1. 73" H Now House by Jonathan Adler. Mod Leopard Decorative Box. For the tabletop in need of an effortlessly chic moment—our lazy leopard sprawled on a deep teal background with a bold orange border. So wild.