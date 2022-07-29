Moco Gorila

Moco Gorila Punk Squizz Hair Gel

$2.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types, Textured Health Facts: Paraben-Free, Aluminum-Free Product Form: Gel Beauty Purpose: Texturizing, Hair Styling, Shine Enhancing Net weight: 11.9 fl oz (US) Features: Lightweight TCIN: 13974383 UPC: 878971000004 Item Number (DPCI): 063-05-1079 Origin: Imported Description Moco de Gorila Punk Hair Styling Gel helps you stand firm and ready for the next challenge with a Hairstyle that better resembles who you are. This Gorilla Snot Gel blends all-natural ingredients which helps you to transform your hair into any style you can imagine. Moco de Gorila Gels do not flake and can be reactivated easily with Water. Moco Punk Hair Gel helps you be rebellious, loud, energetic, and reflect your attitude through your Hairstyle. This Gorilla Snot Hair Gel comes in an 11.9 oz Squizz Bottle which smells like Peach, Pineapple, Black Tea, Caramel, Amber, and Honey.