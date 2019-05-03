Weldon Owen

Mocktails By Caroline Hwang

Fresh, fun, and flavorful alcohol-free drinks A collection of more than 80 chic and colorful drinks as visually appealing and flavorful as cocktails&mdash-but without the booze. From citrusy concoctions to seasonal specialties, these inventive mocktails will hold their own on the palate and standout at any party. Chic cocktails without alcohol.This visually-driven cookbook features fabulous mocktails to satisfy any taste, occasion, or season. The 80+ drinks are based on fruits, herbs, spices, syrups&mdash-fresh ingredients and bright flavors like ginger, citrus, turmeric, berries, hibiscus, persimmon, coconut, mint, and matcha&mdash-and span refreshing options like coolers, spritzes, and juices to warming punches, toddies, and teas. Learn the building blocks of crafting a perfect drink, from the essential tools&mdash-including the shakers and strainers found in any home bar&mdash-and unique and customizable made-from-scratch simple syrups, shrubs, purees, sugars, and salts. A visual guide to mocktail necessities distills the key components to choose from to build a stellar drink: the base- some sweetness- fruits &- vegetables- fresh herbs &- flowers- acid- dried spices &- flowers- teas &- coffee- garnishes, and ice. Beautiful color photography showcases the ingredients and elements of each drink, along with the luscious finished concoction. Sample recipes include: - Lychee-tini - Pineapple Mint Spritz - Thai Daiquiri - Lavender Bubbly - Cherry Vera - Cucumber Elderflower Fizz - Blueberry Cardamom Smash - Sumac Sour - Hibiscus Lime Slush - Coconut-Turmeric Rejuvenator - Blood Orange Creamsicle - Turmeric, Apple &- Ginger Chai - Persimmon Nog - Pomegranate Apple Spiced Cider -