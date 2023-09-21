Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Maeve
Mock Neck Mini Shift Dress
$148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Maeve
Mock Neck Mini Shift Dress
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
free-est
For The Moment Mini
BUY
$88.00
Free People
River Island
Green Mini Shirt Dress
BUY
$102.00
River Island
Urban Outfitters
Laddered Knit Mini Dress
BUY
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Maeve
Maeve
The Arlowe Bell-sleeve Sweater
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Asymmetrical-zipper Tube Top
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Platform Mary Jane Heels
BUY
$190.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Mock Neck Mini Shift Dress
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
More from Dresses
Staud
Samuel Dress
BUY
$365.00
Amazon
Madewell
Poplin Halter Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$103.60
$148.00
Amazon
Alfred Sung
Square Neck Satin A-line Gown
BUY
$261.00
Nordstrom
True Violet
High Neck Prom Maxi Gown With Pockets
BUY
$312.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted