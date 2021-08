Velvet Torch

Mock Neck Cut Out Rib Dress

$29.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care This cut out rib dress is perfect for a cold-weather date night. 36" Overall length (XS) Mock Neck Cut out Long sleeves Rib knit 89% polyester, 9% rayon, 2% spandex Dry Clean Made in USA Item #6592597