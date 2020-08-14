Nude Barre

Nude Barre Footed Opaque Tights give complete coverage with a gusset. They have quick dry wicking fibers and are available in all 12 shades including our darkest shade licorice. Fiber Content: 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex Made In USA Adult Opaque Tights - S/M L/XL XXL Height - 4'10" - 5'6" 5'2" - 6'0 5'5" - 6'0 Weight - 90lb - 130lb 115lb - 160lb 140lb - 275lb Color Description: Mocha is part of our deep shade group. It is an espresso color with chocolate tones. Click here to find your shade! Shipping Information: We ship all over the world. Please note that we only ship Monday-Friday. Your order will be processed 1-2 business days after we receive it. For further shipping details and prices, see our shipping page.