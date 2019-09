Boden

Moccasin Slippers

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boden

You probably don't need another reason to look forward to your morning coffee, but these cosy slippers won’t hurt. Our moccasin-style pair in rich suede with contrast stitching detail has a super-soft, faux-fur lining for extra warmth on chilly mornings. They also come discreetly embossed with the Boden logo, while the hardwearing colour pop soles mean running out to find the paper/cat/stray child is no problem. Suede upper Man-made sole Faux fur lining