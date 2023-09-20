Samsonite

Mobile Solution

$179.00 $118.30

Buy Now Review It

At Samsonite

The unsung hero in every traveller's collection, the Classic Duffel is a spacious but organised style which will quickly become a staple. It features a water resistant coating, multiple zippered pockets and an adjustable shoulder strap for maximum comfort. Smart Sleeve Colour: BLACK Material: 90% NYLON 10% PU Dimensions: 59.1 x 41.4 x 19.0 cm Weight: 0.63kg Warranty: Limited 3 year global warranty **Product measurements published on this website are for reference only and may differ from actual measurements. SKU 128176-1041