HATS
MO MOHAWK
£95.00 £66.50 Save 30%
FAUX
FUR
If you’ve never been a hat person, you will be now. A first Charlotte Simone twist on the classic cashmere beanie. Wear with everyday basics and watch heads turn. Also available in faux fur.
Add to bag
−
+
Add Gift Wrapping?
Details
Delivery
Returns
COMPOSITION
REAL: 100% Cashmere, 100% Fox Fur Trim
FAUX: 100% Cashmere, 55% Acrylic 45% Modacrylic Trim
CARE
Dry Clean
EUROPE SHIPPING
Average delivery time: 3-5 working days.
WORLDWIDE SHIPPING
Average delivery time: 3-5 working days.
UK NEXT DAY DELIVERY
Delivery guaranteed next working day for orders placed by 2.00 pm GMT. Please note: Orders placed on Friday will be delivered on Monday.
If you're not happy with your purchase just return it within 14 days of receipt and we will either send out replacement goods or refund you the purchase price. Due to the nature of the product it must be returned in its original and unworn condition and all tags, cards, boxes and/or pouches must be included with your return. Click here for more info.
Size guide
SizeO/S
ColorCHARCOAL
MaterialFAUXFUR
O/S / CHARCOAL / FAUX - £66.50 GBP
O/S / CHARCOAL / FUR - £75.00 GBP