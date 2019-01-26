Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesHats
Charlotte Simone

Mo Mohawk Hat

$124.62$87.23
At Charlotte Simone
HATS MO MOHAWK £95.00 £66.50 Save 30% FAUX FUR If you’ve never been a hat person, you will be now. A first Charlotte Simone twist on the classic cashmere beanie. Wear with everyday basics and watch heads turn. Also available in faux fur. Add to bag − + Add Gift Wrapping? Details Delivery Returns COMPOSITION REAL: 100% Cashmere, 100% Fox Fur Trim FAUX: 100% Cashmere, 55% Acrylic 45% Modacrylic Trim CARE Dry Clean EUROPE SHIPPING Average delivery time: 3-5 working days. WORLDWIDE SHIPPING Average delivery time: 3-5 working days. UK NEXT DAY DELIVERY Delivery guaranteed next working day for orders placed by 2.00 pm GMT. Please note: Orders placed on Friday will be delivered on Monday. If you're not happy with your purchase just return it within 14 days of receipt and we will either send out replacement goods or refund you the purchase price. Due to the nature of the product it must be returned in its original and unworn condition and all tags, cards, boxes and/or pouches must be included with your return. Click here for more info. Size guide SizeO/S ColorCHARCOAL MaterialFAUXFUR O/S / CHARCOAL / FAUX - £66.50 GBP O/S / CHARCOAL / FUR - £75.00 GBP
Featured in 1 story
23 Of The Coolest Beanies For Winter
by Ray Lowe