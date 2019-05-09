Mkono

Mkono 2 Pack Macrame Plant Hanger Indoor Outdoor Hanging Planter Cotton Rope Basket Boho Home Decor, Ivory And Grey

C$31.50

Buy Now Review It

Material:Cotton. Color:Ivory, grey. Package:2 Pcs. Size:42" length. With this macrame plant hanger you will instantly add a bohemian vibe to your room and it will really warm up a space. It is great for displaying your lovely plants such as cactus, herbs and succulent. It will decorate every place regardless of whether you decide to place it in your room, patio, balcony or garden, bringing the element of nature, harmony and plenty of positive energy to your home. Set an accent in your home, also as a lovely gift for yourself or your friends.