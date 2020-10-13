Mizuno

Wave Rider 23 Waveknit Running Shoe

Imported Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch Inspired by our Iconic wave technology, Mizuno introduces the 2nd WAVEKNIT. With wave construction as it's base, WAVEKNIT provides a natural and dynamic fit through stretch and hold abilities Waveknit upper design stretches and moves with your foot like no other knit running shoe out there while remaining breathable and cool Mizuno WAVE: Wave sets the standard for running shoe technologies. Given that it less reliant on midsole foam due to wave technology your last mile in the rider should feel as great as the first U4ic Midsole provides optimal shock attenuation, durability and a superior ride This neutral favorite uses a parallel CLOUDWAVE for cushioning and shock attenuation Cushioning and responsiveness come together in a modern featherweight frame. Featuring the smooth ride Midsole, crafted by combining U4icX and U4ic in a dual compound, the Wave rider 23 Wave knit springs into action the moment you put your foot down. The knitted upper combines a natural fit with sleek design, while working with the Mizuno Wave cushioning to provide ultimate comfort and dynamic response. This neutral favorite works best for a neutral runner or a runner who underpronates. Any previous lover of the Wave rider series will love the knit version which moves with your foot like other knit running shoe out there. For those interested in the updates between the first Wave rider 22 knit and Wave rider 23 Wave knit, Mizuno has simply updated the upper for a better more sock like fit. New eyelets allow you to secure the knit better around your foot.