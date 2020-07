MELISSA SIMONE

Miya Onyx Velvet Bottom

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Melissa Simone

Description: The ultimate minimalistic bikini for the ultimate glowing tan. Featuring elastic straps that expand to all body types, ensuring you’ll feel your sexiest. SUGGESTED SIZING If more coverage is your preference we do recommend a size up. *Model is wearing a Small* Materials: 100% Polyester Care Instructions: Hand wash only.