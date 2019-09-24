Search
Zoku

Mixology Jumbo Ice Molds (set Of 3)

$19.98
At Bed Bath & Beyond
Make jumbo sized ice with the Zoku Mixology Jumbo Ice Molds. Its jumbo size will keep your drinks cool for a longer time to enjoy your refreshment. Comes with 3 trays to make a generous amount for any gathering or warm day.
