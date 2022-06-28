Urban Outfitters

Mixed Up Glove And Tube Dress Set

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 68139328; Color Code: 001 Ribbed tube dress from UO with matching fingerless gloves. Dress is cut super short with a bodycon fit and a straight-across neckline. Finished with contrasting topstitched seams all around. Urban Outfitters exclusive. Content + Care - Set includes dress and gloves - 51% Cotton, 41% polyester, 8% spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Black is 5’8” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Length: 25”