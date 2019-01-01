Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Nordstrom
Mixed Stone Barrette
£81.81
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
An arrangement of howlite spheres or imitation pearls in assorted sizes, this 14-karat gold-plated barrette is a modern take on a pretty classic.
Need a few alternatives?
Messen
Decorative Artificial Pearl Barrettes (set Of 3)
$6.99
from
Amazon
BUY
ASOS Design x Christian Cowan
2 Pack Hairclips
£8.00
from
ASOS
BUY
BaubleBar
Tortoise Initial Hair Pin
$18.00
$13.50
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Scarlett Hair Clip Set
$16.00
$12.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Puffer Slipper
$29.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Lingerie Classic Cotton Nightshirt
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Yale Pointy Toe Chelsea Bootie
$179.00
from
Marc Fisher
BUY
Nordstrom
Opaque Control Top Tights
$15.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
Zara
Padded Rhinestone Headband
£17.99
from
Zara
BUY
RAINBOW UNICORN BIRTHDAY SURPRISE
Padded Velvet Headband
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Amazon
15-piece Pearl Hair Clips
$9.45
from
Amazon
BUY
Free People
The Molly Headband
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted