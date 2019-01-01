J.Crew Collection

Mixed Satin-crepe Slip Dress

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

In the 1700s, Queen Marie Antoinette became one of the first adopters of the "underwear as outerwear" trend when she and members of the French court started wearing their slips (or chemises) to casual gatherings of close female friends. In the early 1900s, the suffragette movement inspired women to ditch their restrictive corsets and embrace the comfort of the slip once again, and the signature flapper dresses of the 1920s were modeled after the style. Fast-forward to the 1990s, and it came back in full force, rocked by everyone from pop princesses to grunge goddesses, with their own personal style twist.