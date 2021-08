Farm Rio

Mixed Prints Multi Layered Midi Skirt

$195.00 $109.20

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

An OMG-fave to go follow the sun wherever you’re going to shine: the Mixed Prints Multi Layered Midi Skirt is something to hold on to for seasons ahead. Its mix of prints in cute layers is so timeless and will match your fave tops. You can play with statement tees, cropped tops and bold accessories, have fun!