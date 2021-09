Farm Rio

Mixed Picnic Maxi Dress

$285.00 $228.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

Your days will feel like weekend while wearing this sun-filled staple! The Mixed Picnic Maxi Dress is fresh, tropical, and incredible! It has a cozy fit, but you can have a more fitted waistline (the beaded tassels at ties are a chic-plus!). The flowy skirt follows your bold moves, and this delicious-colorful print is something to love forever! <3