Mejuri

Mixed Medium Tube Hoops

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mejuri

A lesson in duality featuring mixed metal tubes in two widths and tones. Handcrafted in 18k gold vermeil and sterling silver. Have it your way with this versatile style and stack your favorite metal front and center. - Outer Diameter: 18 mm - Front Width: 5.5 mm - Back Width: 2.2 mm