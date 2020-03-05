Ganni

Mixed Denim Vest

$285.00

Western-inspired caramel denim vest with collar and contrasting silver-toned buttons. Style open or closed, with matching shorts. Fits true to size Form- fitting through the waist, then flares Contrasting black stitching Belt loops Unlined 60% Certified Recycled Polyester The model is 179 cm/ 5'10" and wears a size 36 OVER 50% RECYCLED POLYESTER This piece is made of over 50% certified recycled polyester. Using recycled polyester reduces dependence on petroleum as a raw material and can divert plastic from ending in landfills.