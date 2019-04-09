Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Ganni

Mixed Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress

$350.00
At Ganni
Multi coloured maxi dress with v-neck and balloon sleeves. The dress combines the pre-spring collection in one style with a mix of garments that are also used in other style options.
Featured in 1 story
25 Summer Dresses To Twirl And Swirl In
by Michelle Li