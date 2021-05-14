Christopher John Rogers x Target

Mixed Checkerboard Puff Sleeve Shirtdress

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size 4 and is 5'9.5" Model is wearing size 4 in video Short-sleeve shirtdress with button-front placket brings chic style to your wardrobe Polished poplin in black/white double windowpane and medium check print for a bold modern design Puff sleeves complement fit-and-flare silhouette for a statement look Back cutout with big self-tie detail enhances the eye-catching style Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Midi Fit: Standard Fit Garment Style: Short Sleeve, Front Button Down Neckline: Collared Total Garment Length: 48 Inches Pockets: Side Inner Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899492 UPC: 191904263346 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2240 Origin: Imported Description Bold yet timeless prints bring modern polish to the Mixed Checkerboard Puff Sleeve Shirtdress from Christopher John Rogers for Target. This short-sleeve midi dress features a button-down placket with a fit-and-flare silhouette for a slick combination of polished panache and sleek style. A poplin construction boasts a windowpane print on one half and a medium check print on the other half for a refined look, complete in a black and white color palette lending classic appeal. Puff sleeves further elevate the look while adding a blush of extra drama, and a back cutout with big self-tie detail puts a lovely finish. Inspired by his Southern roots, 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Christopher John Rogers’ imaginative, one-of-a-kind designs are geared toward individuals with a strong sense of self. CJR’s pieces embrace bold colors and elaborate details that bring unabashed self-expression to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.