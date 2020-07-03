M'hudi Wines

Get to know M'hudi wines and discover your favourite companion for summer celebrations and special dinner parties. A box full of each of our premium boutique wines to savour. Take your taste buds on an adventure with two bubblies, one white and three reds. Our still wines are numbered, so everyone will know what you mean when you say "M'hudi Number 2, please" Allow us to introduce: #1. Foro's Legacy 2018 - Special Blend (Shiraz, Grenache Noir, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Mourvèdre) #2. Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 #3. Pinotage 2018 #5. Barrel Fermented Chenin Blanc 2019 Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc Vin-Sec (off-dry) Sparkling Pinotage Rose (off-dry)