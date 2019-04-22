Search
Regionally-adapted seeds that are maintained by a community of caring farmers and gardeners. Presented in gift-quality seed packs featuring original works designed by artists. From a farm-based seed company growing, distributing and preserving heirloom vegetable, herb, and flower seeds in the Hudson Valley of New York State. Made in the USA: Hudson Valley, NY Each pack features original artwork Certified organic Pack folds out for easy pouring Dimensions (in packaging): 0.5" x 0.5" x 2" Weight: 0.01 lb. each Individual Seed Pack Information: All Stars Kale Mix: 100 seeds per pack Arugula: 500 seeds per pack Basil Bouquet: 250 seeds per pack Bloomsdale Spinach: 200 seeds per pack Blue Jade Dwarf Sweet Corn: 50 seeds per pack Borage: 100 seeds per pack Brilliant Beet Blend: 100 seeds per pack Bumble Bee Mix Cherry Tomato: 25 seeds per pack Cherokee Purple Tomato: 25 seeds per pack Cilantro: 200 seeds per pack Cocozelle Zucchini: 25 seeds per pack Costa Romanesca Zucchini: 30 seeds per pack Echinacea: 50 seeds per pack Evergreen Scallion: 500 seeds per pack Garlic Chives: 200 seeds per pack Gigante d'Italia Parsley: 200 seeds per pack Good Bug Blooms: 500 seeds per pack Flashback Calendula: 200 seeds per pack Kaleidoscope Carrots: 500 seeds per pack Laxton's Progress Shell Pea: 100 seeds per pack Lemon Cucumber: 25 seeds per pack Mammoth Long Island Dill: 200 seeds per pack Merlot Lettuce: 250 seeds per pack Metta Lettuce Mix: 250 seeds per pack New Yorker Tomato: 25 seeds per pack Radiant Radish Mix: 250 seeds per pack Rainbow Chard: 75 seeds per pack Red Noodle Pole Bean: 50 seeds per pack Shade Garden Mix: 500 seeds per pack State Fair Zinnia: 100 seeds per pack Strawflower: 250 seeds per pack Summer Savory: 100 seeds per pack Tiger Paw Aster: 100 seeds per pack Ultimate Salad Bowl: 500 seeds per pack Velvet Queen Sunflower: 100 seeds per pack
