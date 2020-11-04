Cuisinart

Mix It In™ Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker

Professional-quality soft ice cream, yogurt, sorbet and sherbet are now available right at home, with the Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker. Not only does it make everyone's favorites, but with three built-in condiment dispensers, it makes them extra delicious! Just a pull of a tab sends sprinkles, chips and other mix-ins down the chute to mix right into frozen desserts as cones or bowls are filled. Operation is fully automatic; simply pour in the ingredients and turn the dial!