Simply Be

Mix And Match High Waist Bikini Bottoms

£14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Simply Be

New for this Spring Summe our High waisted bikini bottoms are fabulous. They offer full, flattering coverage and maximum comfort. They sit comfortably on your waist to complement your figure. Pair with any of the mix 'n' match bikini, tankini or blouson tops for the complete look. Machine wash 80% Nylon 20% Elastane Lining : 100% Polyester Product Code: GB053QM