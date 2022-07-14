Fur Skincare

Details & Care What it is: A set of three reusable, exfoliating finger mitts to help reduce ingrown hairs and buff away dirt and debris. What it does: The dual-sided mitts feature a softer side for polishing sensitive skin and a more textured side for buffing rougher spots. They help prep your skin for the rest of your routine. How to use: In the shower, dampen mitt with water or your favorite body wash and exfoliate. Fur Skincare recommends exfoliating once daily, or whenever you take a shower. If you've recently removed hair, stick to the softer side of the mitt for a few days to give your skin time to heal. Set of 3 Natural Beauty & Wellness products are free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone and talc Cruelty-free 50% cotton, 50% nylon Machine wash, line dry Made in the USA Item #6160146