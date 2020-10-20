Mitscoots Outfitters

Mitscoots Outfitters White Loom Woven Chevron Blanket

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mitscoots Outfitters

Our plush cream colored chevron blanket made from loom woven cotton with our signature suede accent patch and edge bound with our durable blanket stitch. Employs the Transitioning Homeless: We've been at this for years working hard to get individuals off the streets and into stable employment. We've made a huge impact with our gear and now it's time to take the next big leap. With this blanket we are employing the transitioning homeless to package up each and every blanket and get them sent out the door to you. - Cream Chevron Woven Blanket Giving to the Homeless: For each blanket purchased, we give an equal quality blanket to a shelter helping individuals in need. Get + Give + Employ The Loom Woven Blanket... Employing The Transitioning Homeless Outfitting Individuals In Need Made In The USA 100% Loom Woven Cotton Durable Blanket Edge Stitch Mitscoots Outfitters Suede Accent Patch Classic Mitscoots Woven Label 54"W x 72"L