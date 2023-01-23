United States
TUMI
Misty Duffel
$720.00
At TUMI
Voyageur is made for all aspects of life on the move. Tapping into active lifestyles, this duffel is also the quintessential gym bag. The top-zip opening makes it easy to pack and unpack, while adjustable straps at the front can be extended to hold a yoga mat. Purposeful, practical design that doesn’t compromise on style: Our Voyageur collection brings you versatile and lightweight nylon backpacks, bags, and accessories for women.