Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Patchology
Mistletoes Kit
£24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
MistleToes Kit
Need a few alternatives?
m3 naturals
Himalayan Salt Scrub, 12 Oz
$28.11
$16.89
from
Amazon
BUY
Revlon
Pedi-expert Kit
£9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Baby Foot
Original Baby Foot Peel
$25.00
from
Baby Foot
BUY
Lush
Cup O' Coffee
$11.95
from
Lush
BUY
More from Patchology
Patchology
Flashmasque® Sheet Mask: Perfect Weekend Trio
$20.00
$17.00
from
Patchology
BUY
Patchology
Best Foot Forward Softening Heel
£10.00
from
Patchology
BUY
Patchology
Patchology Poshpeel Pedi Cure
$20.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Patchology
Flashpatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels
£3.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
More from Body Care
Level Naturals
Mini Bath Bombs Egg Carton Gift Set
$18.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Glossier
The Complete Body Hero Collection
£59.00
£38.35
from
Glossier
BUY
The Nue Co.
Magnesium Ease
$40.00
from
The Nue Co
BUY
Lola
Period Essentials
$26.50
from
Lola
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted