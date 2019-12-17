Skip navigation!
Home & Decor
Décor
ANECDOTE CANDLES
Mistletoe Candle
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A hand-poured candle made with a coconut-soy wax blend, cotton wick and phthalate-free fragrance for a clean burn and powerful scent throw.
Need a few alternatives?
Homesick
Homesick Scented Candle, Nighttime Slumber
$40.94
from
Amazon
BUY
Boy Smells
Purple Kush Scented Candle
$34.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Diptyque
Protective Pine Candle, 70g
£30.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Cire Trudon
Marie-antoinette Decorative Candle
$130.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Décor
Lorena Canals
Tray Basket
$45.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Alexbroom
2020 Dolly Parton Wall Calendar
$12.99
from
Etsy
BUY
Skandihus
12 Week Pottery Course
£320.00
from
Skandihus
BUY
Treetopia
Color Burst Rainbow Christmas Tree, 7 Feet, Unlit
$229.99
from
Amazon
BUY
