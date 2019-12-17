Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
FrostedWillow
Mistletoe Bracelet
$22.17
$19.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
Mistletoe Bracelet Mistletoe Jewelry Holiday Jewelry Holiday Fashion Christmas Bridesmaid Gift Christmas Wedding Jewelry Holiday Bracelet
Need a few alternatives?
Soko
Uzi Cuff Bracelet
$78.00
from
Soko
BUY
Young Frankk
Classic Chain Bracelet
$92.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
promoted
Nine West
Stretch Bangle Bracelet
$50.00
$31.44
from
Kohl's
BUY
Pixie Market
Chunky Silver Link Bracelet
$17.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
More from Bracelets
Soko
Uzi Cuff Bracelet
$78.00
from
Soko
BUY
Loren Stewart
Opal Safety Pin Bracelet
$410.00
$246.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Bond Touch
Bond Touch Bracelet Set
$98.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
INC International Concepts
Gold-tone Multicolor Baguette-stone Stretch Bracelet
$34.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted