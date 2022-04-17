r.e.m. beauty

Mist Thing Calming Face Mist

$24.00

Details r.e.m. beauty mist thing calming face mist is a burst of cosmic calm for stressed-out skin. the ultra-fine mist envelopes the senses in soothing lavender. Benefits ultra-fine cloudlike mist lavender helps soothe skin invigorates the senses clean ingredients vegan sustainable packaging Key Ingredients an infusion of chamomile water helps skin feel soft and hydrated rose moss offers a comforting, relaxing scent that's invigorating to the senses