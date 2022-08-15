Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Buy Black
Beauty
Pattern Beauty
Mist Spray Bottle
$13.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Pattern
Styling Custard Hair Gel
BUY
$25.00
Sephora
Pattern
Hydrating Hair Mist
BUY
$18.00
Sephora
Pattern
Treatment Mask
BUY
$25.00
Sephora
Pattern
Hydration Shampoo
BUY
$20.00
Sephora
More from Pattern Beauty
Pattern Beauty
Hydration Shampoo
BUY
$20.00
Sephora
Pattern Beauty
Treatment Mask
BUY
$25.00
Sephora
Pattern Beauty
Hydrating Hair Mist
BUY
$18.00
Sephora
Pattern Beauty
Styling Custard Hair Gel
BUY
$25.00
Sephora
More from Beauty
Pattern
Styling Custard Hair Gel
BUY
$25.00
Sephora
Pattern
Hydrating Hair Mist
BUY
$18.00
Sephora
Pattern
Treatment Mask
BUY
$25.00
Sephora
Pattern
Hydration Shampoo
BUY
$20.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted